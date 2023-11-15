Clarius Group LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.47. 2,636,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,963,923. The stock has a market cap of $460.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.83. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $250.06.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

