Clarius Group LLC Acquires 49 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The stock has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.