Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $106.06. 1,672,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,055. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

