Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.9 %

PM traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.17. 3,054,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,028. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38. The firm has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.