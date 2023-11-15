Clarius Group LLC Has $10.83 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $2,170,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

GOOG stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,587,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,937,500. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

