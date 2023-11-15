Clarius Group LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 160,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 16.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,874 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,292,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,696. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.