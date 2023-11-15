Clarius Group LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.57 on Wednesday, hitting $598.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,029. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $599.89. The company has a market capitalization of $264.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

