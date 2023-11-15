Clarius Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,004,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,754,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,289,741. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

