Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 101.1% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 29,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.18. 436,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.76 and a twelve month high of $194.99.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

