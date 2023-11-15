Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.81. 2,043,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,457,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.37. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 671,788 shares of company stock worth $140,899,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

