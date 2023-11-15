Clarius Group LLC Sells 157 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,133,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,620,645. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.89. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.