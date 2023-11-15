Clarius Group LLC Sells 5,078 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,136. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

