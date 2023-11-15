Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Issues Earnings Results

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 1,687.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,343.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.17. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLSD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Insider Activity

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 64,366 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,050,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,436.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 84,966 shares of company stock worth $65,245. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 47,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

