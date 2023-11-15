Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 1,343.27% and a negative net margin of 1,687.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 64,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,630.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,050,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 84,966 shares of company stock worth $65,245. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 65,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

