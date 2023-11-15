Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 1,687.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,343.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Insider Transactions at Clearside Biomedical

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 64,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $47,630.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,050,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,436.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 84,966 shares of company stock valued at $65,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 47,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

