Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GLQ opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 612,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 23,424 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 78.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 45,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

