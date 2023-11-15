Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GLQ opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $7.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund
About Clough Global Equity Fund
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clough Global Equity Fund
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Fisker Inc. price implosion; is it time to buy the dip?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The only 2 cannabis companies you need to own
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is it time to buy EVOLV Technologies after post-earnings dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.