Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Shares Up 0.3%

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.53. 82 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.52.

About Clough Long/Short Equity ETF

The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure.

