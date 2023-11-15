Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP) Raises Dividend to €1.17 Per Share

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of €1.17 ($1.26) per share on Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.67. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.2 %
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at GBX 56.90 ($0.70) on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 48.20 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 62.50 ($0.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43. The stock has a market cap of £261.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.14.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
