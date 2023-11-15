Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.23 Per Share

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.23 per share on Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
NYSE CCEP opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,323 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,514,000 after acquiring an additional 894,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,183.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,830,000 after acquiring an additional 651,632 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
