Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 48,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CVLY traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. 13,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $194.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Insider Transactions at Codorus Valley Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $33,285.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,822.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile



Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

