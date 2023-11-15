Coin98 (C98) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $116.97 million and $13.75 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003293 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016765 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,666,653 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.