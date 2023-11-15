Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.15 and last traded at $99.30. 9,322,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 14,534,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 2.65.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $89,745.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $177,916.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,442.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $89,745.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,757 shares of company stock worth $2,802,704 in the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

