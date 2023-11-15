Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.06. Collective Mining shares last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 9,803 shares changing hands.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their target price on Collective Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

