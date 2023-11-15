Comparing NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) & Exxe Group (OTCMKTS:AXXA)

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) and Exxe Group (OTCMKTS:AXXA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of NN shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of NN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NN and Exxe Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN $498.74 million 0.23 -$26.10 million ($1.18) -2.05 Exxe Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Exxe Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NN.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NN and Exxe Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN 0 0 1 0 3.00 Exxe Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

NN currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.29%. Given NN’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NN is more favorable than Exxe Group.

Profitability

This table compares NN and Exxe Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN -8.41% -8.88% -2.72% Exxe Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NN beats Exxe Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NN

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. The Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices used in various applications, such as power control and transportation electrification. Its products include electrical contacts, connectors, contact assemblies, and precision stampings for the electrical, general industrial, automotive, aerospace, defense, and medical end markets. This segment also produces various tools and instruments for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets. NN, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group Inc. focuses on real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services businesses. The company buys, develops, and manages real estate properties, including condominiums, hotels, vacation homes, residential complexes, senior living communities, offices, and self-storage facilities. It also provides financing and execution services; advises issuers and investors through financing, acquisition, and exit strategies; and delivers services to investors through media and tech. The company was formerly known as Telecorp, Inc. Exxe Group Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

