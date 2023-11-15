Compound Price Reaches $57.41 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. Compound has a market capitalization of $454.72 million and $102.11 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $57.41 or 0.00152536 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00040810 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00025487 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007982 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002729 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,919,935 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,919,654.14398434 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 57.55222001 USD and is up 9.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 422 active market(s) with $91,240,204.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

