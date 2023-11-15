Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3,275.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSU. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities set a C$3,250.00 target price on Constellation Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Price Performance

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE CSU traded up C$61.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3,115.86. 21,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,548. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,977.22 and a 12-month high of C$3,129.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. The company has a market cap of C$66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2,827.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2,750.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $1.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.