Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $72.51

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.51 and traded as low as $68.87. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $69.20, with a volume of 8,540,806 shares traded.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLP. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7,054.2% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,919,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,822,000 after buying an additional 8,795,016 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 123.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,545,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,837,000 after buying an additional 5,270,703 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at $350,248,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 95,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,019,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,655,000 after buying an additional 4,015,321 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at $120,582,000.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

