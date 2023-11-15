Contrasting NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) & BARK (NYSE:BARK)

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Free Report) and BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NovelStem International and BARK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NovelStem International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International N/A -319.32% -163.45% BARK -11.40% -28.72% -12.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of NovelStem International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of BARK shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of BARK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A BARK 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NovelStem International and BARK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BARK has a consensus target price of $2.13, indicating a potential upside of 165.63%. Given BARK’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BARK is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Volatility & Risk

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARK has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovelStem International and BARK’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International $10,000.00 388.64 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A BARK $503.98 million 0.28 -$61.52 million ($0.33) -2.42

NovelStem International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BARK.

Summary

BARK beats NovelStem International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovelStem International

(Get Free Report)

NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About BARK

(Get Free Report)

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.