Contrasting WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WalkMe and Rapid7, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WalkMe 0 3 3 0 2.50 Rapid7 0 10 5 0 2.33

WalkMe presently has a consensus target price of $12.29, suggesting a potential upside of 24.48%. Rapid7 has a consensus target price of $52.07, suggesting a potential downside of 0.58%. Given WalkMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe WalkMe is more favorable than Rapid7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

95.7% of Rapid7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Rapid7 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

WalkMe has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid7 has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WalkMe and Rapid7’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WalkMe $245.01 million N/A -$92.63 million ($0.94) -10.66 Rapid7 $685.08 million 4.63 -$124.72 million ($2.97) -17.50

WalkMe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid7. Rapid7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WalkMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WalkMe and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WalkMe -31.29% -115.55% -18.60% Rapid7 -23.87% N/A -2.33%

Summary

Rapid7 beats WalkMe on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WalkMe

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements. In addition, the company creates a transparent layer for the end-user across any software to ensure immediate and intuitive access to any application, workflow, or resource and can be used by web, mobile, and desktop. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution. The company also provides Threat Intelligence that finds and mitigates threats; Nexpose, an on-premise version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premise version of company's application security testing solution; and Metasploit, an industry-leading penetration testing software solution, as well as professional services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.