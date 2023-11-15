Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (OTC:CODQL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.06. 850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
Coronado Global Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.
About Coronado Global Resources
Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coronado Global Resources
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for Coronado Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coronado Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.