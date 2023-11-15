Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) SVP Purchases $15,193.50 in Stock

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.41 per share, for a total transaction of $15,193.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,540.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,035. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

