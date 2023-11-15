Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 448,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 34.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 107,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.