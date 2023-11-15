Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.03.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
