CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.20

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.46. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 92,319 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCLP shares. TheStreet raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $198.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth about $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

