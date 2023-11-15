CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTPVF stock remained flat at C$15.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. CTP has a 52-week low of C$15.00 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CTP in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CTP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.

