CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

