CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $39,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 456,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,482,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.41.

CyberArk Software stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.97 and a 200-day moving average of $158.26. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $187.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

