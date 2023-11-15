Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lessened its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,419 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 31,879 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

DQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of DQ stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. 655,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,470. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.79). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $484.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

