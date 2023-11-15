Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Shares Down 0.5%

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 66,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($14.84) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

