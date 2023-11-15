Decred (DCR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.35 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $235.01 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.02 or 0.00039886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00152941 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00025476 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007977 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002723 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,641,863 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

