Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.94

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.00. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

See Also

