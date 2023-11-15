Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,325 ($28.55) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($30.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($28.86) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup raised Imperial Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,191 ($26.91).

Shares of IMB stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,812.50 ($22.26). The company had a trading volume of 1,462,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,732.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,770.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,029.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.44. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,185 ($26.83).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

