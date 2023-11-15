DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $101,260.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,045,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.11. 4,158,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average is $110.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

