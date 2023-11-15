DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee Sells 1,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,720.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
DoorDash Stock Up 1.6 %
DASH traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.16. 4,338,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average is $76.97. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $95.89.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.
