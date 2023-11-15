Doug Vandevelde Buys 18,700 Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Stock

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) insider Doug Vandevelde purchased 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $199,903.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,905.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WK Kellogg Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KLG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. 988,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,303. WK Kellogg Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.30 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WK Kellogg stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 112,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Articles

