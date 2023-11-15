DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DKNG. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

DKNG stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.71. 15,237,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,474,396. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $710,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,301,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 717,193 shares of company stock worth $21,265,674. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

