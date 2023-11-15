Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Stock Price Up 11%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 830 ($10.19) to GBX 740 ($9.09) in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Drax Group Stock Performance

About Drax Group

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

