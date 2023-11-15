Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.03

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.025 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Duke Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Duke Energy has a payout ratio of 68.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

Shares of DUK opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.11. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8,722.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2,064.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 860,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 820,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

