Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,200 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the October 15th total of 272,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.64. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.08.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

