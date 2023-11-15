Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading Down 12.5%

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 231,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 119,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Durango Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.15.

About Durango Resources

(Get Free Report)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.