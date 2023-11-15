E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. 954,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,903,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $158.49 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $62,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,909.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

